Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rajiv Kapoor dies: Ranbir-Randhir Kapoor perform last rites; Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs join

The Kapoor family gathered together to perform the last rites of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother actor-director Rajiv Kapoor who passed away on Tuesday. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor performed the last rites. They were accompanied by actor Chunky Pandey. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain's girlfriend actress Tara Sutaria also joined the family during the sad times. Anil Ambani was also present at the rites.

The entire Kapoor family including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain were also spotted at the residence.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, paid their tribute to the late actor on social media platforms. Neetu Kapoor shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and wrote "RIP", along with a folded hands emoji.

Mourning Rajiv Kapoor's death, niece Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Broken but strong," with a broken red heart.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote, "Goodbye uncle #RIP"

Rajiv, who was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, suffered a massive heart attack. He was taken to Inlaks General Hospital where he was declared dead. His corpse was taken to his residence in Chembur. Born on 25 August 1962, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum.' The news came as a big jolt for the Kapoor family who had earlier lost Rishi and Ritu Nanda last year.

Brother Randhir Kapoor said Rajiv Kapoor died due to a heart attack. "He passed away about 1.30 pm due to a heart attack," Randhir told PTI.