Rajinikanth reviews Ranveer Singh's film 83, calls it 'magnificent'

'83' is currently garnering massive love from both cricket and Bollywood lovers cherishing the Ranveer Singh-starrer on the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup. Megastar Rajinikanth is the latest to join the list of people who have lavished praise on the recently released cricket epic '83', which showcases the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup. Rajinikanth, who took to Twitter to share his opinion about the film, said, "#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers."

The actor also tagged director Kabir Khan, cricket icon Kapil Dev, actor Ranveer Singh and Tamil actor Jiiva, who plays cricketer Srikkanth in the film. This apart, Rajinikanth also congratulated the entire cast and crew of the film. The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the film's Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. Prithviraj's production firm and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts have presented the film's Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film, based on the winning squad, narrates the story of underdogs, who nobody believed in. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team.

For the film, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev.

In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Both the actors have a power-packed 2022 ahead with their big-ticket releases. While Deepika will be geared up for yet another release in January, 'Gehraiyaan', the teaser of which was hugely appreciated, Ranveer will be back on set for his next film. Ranveer has films like 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' lined up for release in 2022.