Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor undergoes Cartoid Artery revascularisation, to be discharged soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor to be discharged soon

Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday evening for a routine check-up, continues to be in the hospital. The superstar underwent a cartoid artery revascularisation procedure after he complained of giddiness. The hospital released a statement updating fans about his discharge and said, "Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation. Procedure was performed successfully today. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days"

Earlier, in December 2020, the star had been admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition. At that time Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney.