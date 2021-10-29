Friday, October 29, 2021
     
Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor undergoes Cartoid Artery revascularisation, to be discharged soon

On Thursday, Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for a routine check-up. The actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth told that the 70-year-old thespian was admitted for a day for a routine checkup. The hospital on Friday stated that he underwent a procedure and will be discharged soon.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2021 15:18 IST
Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday evening for a routine check-up, continues to be in the hospital. The superstar underwent a cartoid artery revascularisation procedure after he complained of giddiness. The hospital released a statement updating fans about his discharge and said, "Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation. Procedure was performed successfully today. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days"

Earlier, in December 2020, the star had been admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition. At that time Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney. 

