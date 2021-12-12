Rajinikanth foundation to help 100 students for TNPSC exams, fans gather outside his residence on birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALWAYSRAMCHARAN Rajinikanth foundation to help 100 students for TNPSC exams, fans gather outside Thalaiva house on Birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday is no less than a festival. On the occasion, the Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday said the Rajinikanth Foundation would provide training to 100 students from poor and marginalised sections for the group exams being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Rajini Makkal Mandram convenor V.M. Sudhakar took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sudhakar said, "On the occasion of superstar Sri Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, our beloved Thalaivar is happy to announce that Rajinikanth Foundation shall train 100 students from the poorest and marginalised strata of society for the group exams conducted by the TNPSC.

From fans to friends and members of the film industry, everyone eagerly waits for December 12 every year. On the occasion, his well-wishers gathered outside his Chennai residence to wish him. In videos and pictures, a huge crowd can be seen standing together and expressing their happiness on Thalaiva's 71st birthday. Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Thalaiva receives special birthday wishes from PM Modi, son-in-law Dhanush, others

"We all are happy for Thalaiva's birthday. He has completed 71 years of his life today. We are here to wish him on his special day. We always wholeheartedly support him," one of Rajinikanth's female fans told ANI. A few fans even carried gifts along with them. Many even wished Rajinikanth on social media.

Image Source : ANI Fans gather outside Rajinikanth's residence in Chennai

Known for his power-packed performances and living iconic characters on the big screen, Rajinikanth started his career with a supporting role in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. He will soon reportedly start working on his 169th film, which will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy. Rajinikanth has often taken up roles that showed the struggles of the ordinary man, who rose to the occasion against all odds.