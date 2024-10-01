Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Rajinikanth hospitalised after severe stomach pain, condition stable

Chennai Police said that Rajnikant was rushed to the hospital late Monday night after he suffered severe stomach pain. Upon being hospitalised, his condition was stable as confirmed by Hospital sources.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Chennai Updated on: October 01, 2024 6:44 IST
rajinikant hospitalised
Image Source : ANI Actor Rajinikant

Actor Rajinikanth suffered severe stomach pain on lat Monday night following which he was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Hospital sources confirmed that he was stable. The 73-year-old actor is likely to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday, the reports suggested. However, there has been no official communication from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital yet.

Earlier in 2020, he was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with high blood pressure. He was admitted a couple of days before the launch of his political party. After he was discharged from the hospital, he announced that he will not enter politics for health reasons. Rajinikanth underwent treatment for three days before he returned to his Chennai residence.

Rajinikanth had said that he took the development of his health condition as a 'warning from God' and he would not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. 

Notably, after announcing that he would contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth announced the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The announcement of the political entry of Rajini created enthusiasm among his supporters. The launch of his party was scheduled for January, five months before the state elections. However, he dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram following his worsened health conditions.

(With Inputs from agencies)

