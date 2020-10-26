Rajesh Tailang: I've not chosen cinema, filmmakers have chosen me

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJESHTAILANG Rajesh Tailang

Veteran actor Rajesh Tailang has been around for over two decades. The veteran actor says it was not him that chose the films he has worked in, but the filmmakers who chose him.

"I have not chosen cinema, filmmakers have chosen me. People who liked my work I worked with," the actor told IANS.

"The people who you meet or the kind of people who you approach give you work. I do feel that I have also worked in the commercial space. ‘Haseena', ‘Commando 3' or ‘Aiyaary' were commercial films," he added.

Tailang is known for his work in films such as "Siddharth", Omerta", "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", "Aiyaari" and "Mukkabaaz". He has also lately been busy in the digital space with web series such as "Mirzapur", "Delhi Crime", "Crackdown" and the OTT film "Comedy Couple".

The actor says he wants "to work with names like Anurag Kashyap, Ketan Mehta, Govind Nihalani, Richie Mehta and Hansal Mehta among many others."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage