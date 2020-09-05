Rajeev Sen flies to Mumbai to reunite with wife Charu Asopa amid divorce rumours, shares mushy pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEVSEN9 Rajeev Sen flies to Mumbai to reunite with wife Charu Asopa amid divorce rumours

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the headlines lately for their divorce rumors. The duo was living separately for three months. While Charu stayed in Mumbai, Rajeev had flown away to Delhi. Their Instagram posts were proof enough that all was not well in their paradise. However, it looks like the duo has mended their relationship and are now together. Rajeev flew down to Mumbai to reunite with his wife Charu and shared loved-up pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rajeev shared a selfie with Charu and wrote, "Stronger together. I love my wife." The actress commented, "And I love my husband."

Charu also took to Instagram to share a picture in which the two are seen sharing a warm hug and wrote, "Missed you so much." Rajeev commented, "Missed you more."

Rumours of Rajeev and Charu's separation started when the actress dropped 'Sen' from her surname. She had also been sharing emotional and cryptic posts on social media. In an interview, Rajeev said that 'someone is brainwashing her' which has resulted in fights between them. On the other hand, Charu exclaimed that nobody is brainwashing her. Charu told TOI, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions - something that I have always done. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles."

She added, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other's side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It's been two months now. Why would he do that?"

"There is no cure for doubt. What led to this and the issues in our relationship... there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don't want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don't want it to become a part of anyone's gossip session."

Rajeev and Charu met each other through common friends. After dating for four months, they got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 2019 after which a grand celebration took place in Goa.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage