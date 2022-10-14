Raj Kundra trolled for hiding face with Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve; watch viral video here

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI; INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra is known to evade paparazzi by wearing eccentric masks and hoodies. However, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the Bollywood celebrity was seen hiding his face with his wife Shilpa Shetty's sieve. His video has gone viral on social media. Netizens reacted to the viral video with funny comments and took a dig at him for his involvement in the porn film case.

"Ye aise muh chupa ke bezzati double krwa rha hai, (He is humiliating himself twice by doing this)" wrote a user, another one asked, "mask nhi mila aaj (You did not get a mask today)." "Chand chupa chanani me (Mon hid inside a sieve)," wrote another one. A fourth one reacted to the video by writing, "Shilpa ki rasam ye kiun kar raha hai bhaiya (Why is he performing Shilpa's ritual)."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Friday to share glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Nikamma' actor dropped a picture featuring Raj Kundra. In the picture, Shilpa is seen in a red saree paired with a beautiful cut sleeves blouse. She elevated her look with red bangles and a green necklace. She was seen holding a puja thali in her hands. The picture was clicked by Anil Kapoor.

She captioned the post as, " MINE.. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth..When he fasts for you too. Gratitude."

The 'Baazigara'ctor broke her fast after sighting the moon and then looking at her husband Raj Kundra. He was seen dressed in a checked kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket. Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who wa born via surrogacy.

Shilpa also posted a clipping from her festivities - a glimpse of her Mehendi and added the hashtags #mehendi and #KarwaChauth. Bollywood actresses including Shilpa, Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari Soni marked the festival of Karwa Chauth with much fervour on Thursday. They all gathered at Anil Kapoor's house for the special Karwa Chauth puja, which is hosted by his wife Sunita Kapoor every year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhadkan' actor was recently seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

