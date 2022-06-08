Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAJKUNDRA Raj Kundra returns to Twitter with birthday wish for 'soulmate' Shilpa Shetty and message for the 'mean world'

Actor Shilpa Shetty turned a year older on Wednesday. While fans have showered immense love and best wishes for the actor as she turns 47, one special wish came from her husband Raj Kundra. The businessman returned to the micro-blogging website Twitter and penned down a lovable wish for his 'soulmate' alongside a fun picture. He tweeted, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi." For those unversed, Raj Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram handle after he was arrested for alleged involvement in the production of pornographic videos in July last year.

As soon as he shared the post, it caught the attention of several users who also wished Shilpa on her birthday. A fan wrote, "An adorable couple!" while another wrote, "What a beautiful photo. You guys are adorable." A person commented, "Raj making a Social Media comeback with Shilpa’s birthday wish is the cutest thing in the internet," while another one wrote, "He came back to social media for her, I ship."

Have a look at his post:

Apart from him, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty shared an adorable video on Instagram with a caption reading, "Happy birthday my Munki. In childhood, we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thank you for being my mentor, my sister, my friend... I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much ...big tight huggie (emoji)."

Shilpa quickly posted a comment and wrote a heart-warming response to her sister's post. Shilpa wrote, "Awwwww love u my Tunki more than I express and you would ever know".

Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa just wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'Sukhee'. Sharing the news on Instagram, Shilpa posted a video from the sets of the film and wrote, "Ab main sukh se keh sakti hu, it's a WRAP".

Shilpa is also awaiting the release of 'Nikamma' also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 17 and will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G.