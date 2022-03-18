Raj Kapoor's famous ‘wild’ Holi parties: Neetu Kapoor shares unseen video, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Holi at RK Studios

Over the years, Bollywood celebrities have spoken about the famous and 'wild' Holi parties that were held at RK Studios. Reportedly, the who's who of Bollywood attended the annual affair and had a blast. Celebrities played with colours and threw each other in water-filled tubs, in addition to, relishing on some lip-smacking snacks. Giving a glimpse of the same, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a rare throwback video. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, "When we were complete when there was love warmth. happy holi (sic)."

The video has glimpses of men being tossed into a small pool of coloured water, in addition to, guests having a blast as they dance their hearts out. It also has some shots of Raj Kapoor. Apart from him, the video also has his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi. Neetu Kapoor too makes an appearance as she holds her son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor is also seen dancing with a group of people. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, The RK Studios was the shooting venue for some classics of RK Films like "Aag" (1948), "Barsaat" (1949), "Awaara" (1951), "Shree 420" (1955), "Jaagte Raho" (1956), "Anari" (1959), "Sangam" (1964), "Mera Naam Joker" (1970), "Bobby" (1973), "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" (1978) and many more.

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor passed away in June 1988 after which some of his incomplete films like "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1989) "Henna" (1991) were also made here.

The iconic 71-year-old RK Studios was purchased by realty major Godrej Properties Ltd. The GPL bought the 2.20 acres (roughly, 100,000 sq. feet) RK Studios premises in Chembur, north-east Mumbai -- founded in 1948 -- which were gutted in a major fire that engulfed it on September 16, 2017.