Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR, RAHULVAIDYAFC Rahul Vaidya girlfriend Disha Parmar make beautiful couple; singer croons songs at friend's wedding

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend actress Disha Parmar gave us some major couple goals as they attended their friend's wedding. Several pictures of Rahul Vaidya and Disha have surfaced on the internet. The duo can be seen dancing to the beats of Bollywood songs.

Disha also posted a beautiful picture where she can be seen with Rahul. She captioned it as, "Blessing your feed with a picture of two cuties!! @rahulvaidyarkv."

Rahul also sang several melodious numbers at his friend's wedding festivities including, Atif Aslam's Bollywood song, Rang Sharbaton Ka and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Piya Re. Rahul looked dapper as he donned a blue kurta. Disha stole the show as she was looking breathtakingly beautiful in the yellow outfit.

Earlier on Monday Rahul shared a beautiful note for his mother, girlfriend Disha and sister Shruti on the occasion of women's day. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "To the three pillars in my life...Aai, thank you for always supporting me through all the ups and downs. तू माझी ताकद आहेस! Shruti, thank you for always letting me trouble you since we were kids but tu jaanti hai ki usmein hi mera pyaar hai. Disha, life has been so beautiful since we met. Thank you for being there. Happy women's day to you three and all you beautiful & powerful women out there.Dhanya Dhanya Naari Jeevan. Auron ko hi tu arpan"

Rahul Vaidya, who reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, has opened up about his plans with girlfriend Disha Parmar. He says she is the best thing that has happened to him in life.

Talking about the plans of the wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."

It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed to Disha on her birthday on the occasion of her birthday.