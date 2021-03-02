Rahul Vaidya compares girlfriend Disha Parmar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, watch fun video here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA, DISHA PARMAR Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have become the talk of the town. Ever since the couple declared their love for each other on national television, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about them. Currently, the duo is on a vacation and making the most of their time together. They are also giving fans a sneak-peek into their lives by sharing fun posts on social media.

In a recent video shared by the couple on Instagram, singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul is seen enjoying a game of cricket with Disha. At the batting crease, Disha can be seen tossing every ball high in the air as Rahul tries his best to stump the actress. Impressed by her skills, Rahul even compared her to Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

"New Virat kohli(lite) in the making," wrote Rahul alongside their vacation video.

Disha too shared a similar video and captioned it as, "Well.. oops! I am better i swear! (sic)"

After his return from Bigg Boss 14 house, the singer has been spotted several times with Disha. Not only they have been sharing mushy pictures on their social media accounts but also posing together happily for the paparazzi on their public outings.

For the unversed, it was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed to Disha on the occasion of her birthday. While he kept waiting for an answer, it was months later on Valentine's Day that Disha entered the show and said yes to Rahul when he once again went down on his knees to propose to her on national TV.

Rahul was one of the top five contestants in the recently concluded Salman Khan hosted reality show. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik.