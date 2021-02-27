Rahul Roy says doctors are happy with his recovery as he twins with brother Rohit| PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL ROY Rahul Roy says doctors are happy with his recovery as he twins with brother Rohit

Actor Rahul Roy says he is recovering gradually and doctors are happy with his progress. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of his twin brother Rohit along with a photograph of himself. The actor says it feels good to get back in shape and he can't wait to face the camera. The actor, who had a meal at Subway revealed that his sister Priyanka Roy treated her with a healthy Tuna sandwich filled with veggies after hearing about his health recovery and progress.

"Miles apart but still twinning with my twin brother Rohit. Today I complete 3 months of being admitted to the hospital, so yesterday during my routine checkup with my doctors @wockhardthosp Mira Road my doctors are happy with my recovery and progress and hearing that my sister @priyankaroy_pia treated me with a healthy Tuna Sandwich filled with veggies (without any artificial sauces). Love getting back into shape and looking good then before. Waiting to get back in front of the camera. Love you all," the actor wrote.

Rahul's fans were delighted to know about actor's health update and showered love in his comment section. A user wrote, "Sir u r the best......I just love ur acting from ashique and till now....u alwaz did an amazing job in every film....n u alwaz did hardwork..... everyone loves you." While another said, "You're my evergreen hero."

"Now your looking the same as you were before," read a comment.

Rahul is also undergoing music therapy as a part of his treatment.

For those unversed, the actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for the film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil in the last week of November. Soon after his brain stroke attack in Kargil, Rahul was brought to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Mira Road, from where he was discharged on January 7.

Rahul had been sharing his recovery videos with his fans and friends. He recently shared a video of him doing yoga. He captioned it, "Good morning my lovely fans. My recovery video sets continue. My mornings start with breathing exercises and yoga with my brother in law @romeersen guided by my sister Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia. I never used to do yoga before but now I realised it’s one of the best medicine for the body. Start doing yoga if you haven’t started it. Love you all"