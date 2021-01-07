Rahul Roy discharged from hospital; continue to take speech & physiotherapy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAHULROY Rahul Roy discharged from the hospital; continue to take speech & physiotherapy

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who had suffered a brain stroke about a half and a month ago has been discharged from the Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road on Wednesday evening. Rahul's brother-in-law Romeer Sen confirmed the news and said, "He is delighted to be back home. His physio and speech therapy will continue. It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months."

The Aashiqui star reportedly suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil in the last week of November and was rushed back to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He was later shifted to a Mira Road hospital on December 8.

Rahul had earlier shared several pictures and videos from the hospital as he was eventually recovering. On Christmas, Rahul posted pictures from the hospital with his brother and wished to recover soon and get back to normal life. Rahul wrote, "Merry Christmas to all my fans. Becoming a Santa from the hospital, along with my Mom, Brother Rohit, sister @priyankaroy_pia, and brother in law @romeersen. My wish for this year from Santa would be that I recover completely and get back to shoot soon, and the world gets back to normal too. Love you all."

On the work front, the actor rose to fame back in the 1990s with the Mahesh Bhatt directorial romantic drama Aashiqui co-starring Anu Aggarwal. He was also the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 1.