Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL MAHAJAN Rahul Mahajan, wife Natalya home quarantined after cook tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has been under home quarantine with his wife Natalya after their cook tested positive for coronavirus. The TV personality revealed that the couple panicked when they first found out about their cook but then handled the situation calmly. He revealed that they have been in quarantine since May 9. The further stated that the cook was immediately hospitalised.

Rahul Mahajan told TOI, "Natalya and I initially panicked a bit, when her cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well. We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease."

Earlier, TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cook was also suspected to be infected with COVID-19 and she self quarantined at home. She told TOI, "I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It’s not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up."

Later, the actress confirmed that her cook did not test positive for coronavirus, and wrong information was doing rounds on the internet.

Maharashtra is one of the states most affected by COVID-19. Till now, more than 27,000 cases have been confirmed for coronavirus and around 1,019 have succumbed to the infection.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage