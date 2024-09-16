Raha and Neetu Kapoor's cute video goes viral from Mumbai airport | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Raha and Neetu Kapoor's cute video goes viral

Whenever Bollywood's cutest couples are discussed, the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt definitely come up. Now the couple is a proud parent of their cute daughter Raha. Recently both were spotted leaving on vacation. Baby Raha was also seen with them during this time. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also accompanied them on the family trip. The whole family was seen at the airport together. During this, a cute video of Raha has been captured on camera.

Raha's video is trending on social media

You can see in the video that has surfaced. Alia Bhatt is seen standing with baby Raha Kapoor in her lap. Ranbir Kapoor is standing right next to her. Then Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor comes there, and Raha gets excited about seeing her. After seeing her grandmother, she starts jumping in her mother's lap. Not only this, she also talks to her grandmother with cute hand actions. Neetu is also seen pampering and listening to her. Raha's cute laughter seen in this video is winning the hearts of people.

Watch the video here:

People's reaction

After watching this video, different reactions of people are coming to the fore. One person wrote, 'Alia-Ranbir's daughter is exactly like a doll.' Another person wrote, 'Wow, Raha is so excited to see her grandmother Neetu Kapoor.' Another user wrote, 'Raha is growing up so fast.' For the unversed, Raha Kapoor is not even two years old yet. The Kapoor family will celebrate Raha Kapoor's second birthday on November 6. Let us remind you, that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married very simply on April 14, 2022, and their bundle of joy was also born in the same year.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in these films

Talking about the actors' work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in 'Jigra'. In this film, Alia Bhatt is playing the role of a sister. Alia is also the producer of this film. Vedang Raina will be seen with the actress. Alia's action avatar will be seen in the film. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he will soon be seen in 'Ramayana'. The shooting of the film is going on. He is playing the role of Lord Rama in the film. Apart from this, the couple is also ready to be seen together. To show their love-chemistry, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has signed them for 'Love and War'. Vicky Kaushal is also in the lead role in this film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone changes Instagram bio minutes after taking her daughter home