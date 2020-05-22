Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAJIVLAKSHMAN Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman express grief as their friend dies of Covid-19

Celebrity brothers Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, best known for the reality show MTV Roadies, are grieving the death of their dear friend Abdul Rauf, who died due to coronavirus on May 21. Raghu Ram poured his heart out in a lenghty post and remembered Abdul , who came to his life in 2009 as Raju, his driver. "I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort", said the actor.

He further continued, "There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can't begin to tell you how much I'll miss you. I still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok.".

Meanwhile, brother Rajiv Lakshman also shared a throwback picture with Abdul and said, "RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond".

