  5. Radhika Madan finally meets her mother after '14 din ka vanvaas'

'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan flew from Mumbai to Delhi on May 26 as soon as domestic flights resumed to be with her mother. On Wednesday, she shared two photos on Instagram where her mother was seen giving her hugs and kisses.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2020 14:35 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKAMADAN

Actress Radhika Madan, who was in isolation for two weeks after travelling from Mumbai to Delhi, finally reunited with her mother as her self-quarantine came to an end. Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of herself along with her mother. In the images, she is seen getting hugs and kisses from her mother.

"14 din ke vanvaas ke baad #selfquarantine ends. #maa, " she captioned the image.

14 din ke vanvaas ke baad🙏 #selfquarantine ends. #maa❤️

On May 29, Radhika shared that she was practicing self-isolation. Radhika flew from Mumbai to Delhi on May 26 as soon as domestic flights resumed.

Before boarding the flight, she had even shared a picture that shows her posing in front of the airport. In the picture, she is seen wearing a face shield, gloves and a mask.

