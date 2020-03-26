Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Apte urges people to understand the seriousness of coronavirus

Radhika Apte believes at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, it is important for people to stay at home and maintain social distancing.The actor said something like this has never happened so people may find it bizarre but the 21-day lockdown should be taken seriously. "It is important for celebrities or anybody who has slightest influence to pass on information that is valuable because people are not taking it seriously. Something like this has never happened before and people are finding it bizarre.

"And the immediate need of feeding their families and getting work done seems important. People think nothing is going to happen to me and that it is just flu and I am going to do it. But it is spreading so rapidly and people do not understand the seriousness of it," Radhika told PTI.

The actor said with the industry in the shutdown mode, celebrities are doing their bit by reminding people to not venture out of their homes.

The actor said people should also spare a thought and extend help to those who are most affected by the crisis, the daily wage earners.

"I will advise people to stay at home and try to feel grateful for what they have as there are lots of people, who are in a bad place at the moment, like the daily wage workers and so many.

Try to make people aware of the situation and if you have domestic help or workers, if you can keep (them) on payroll, it will be extremely wise to do that, she added.

Radhika, who is currently in London, said the period of social distancing has given her time to focus on her creative side as an artiste.

"I am trying to write, watch, read but more important than that there are so many things that you forget when are busy, like caring for yourself. The first thing I did was to clean and organise my house, it took me a while.

"But it was so satisfying, de-cluttering everything, throwing things I do not need. I made a whole bag for charity and did shopping for charity, which was important to do, she said.

The actor is making her debut as a director with a short film Sleepwalkers that stars Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah. The film is shot but nothing has been finalised yet regarding its release.

As an actor, she said everyone has suffered a setback, including her, as there are no film shoots happening.

The situation at the moment is so difficult, you are living in such strange times that the work for everybody has suffered so I don't know how much of the work will happen or what will happen in the future. As of now, I have finished a mini-series, a futuristic mocumentary sci-fi comedy, which is actually a murder mystery.

"I have film called Raat Akeli Hai' to be released and I was supposed to do Shantaram' which has got pushed."

The actor celebrates Gudi Padwa (a Maharashtrain festival) every year with her family but this time she is away from home due to coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't plan to celebrate Gudi Padwa this year as I am in London and there is nobody to celebrate it with.