Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's BTS video captures picturesque locations & madness on the sets

The film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead

The much-awaited magnum opus, 'Radhe Shyam' is all set to hit theatres worldwide in a few days. To keep up with the anticipations, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer released a behind-the-scenes video on Saturday (March 5). The three minute four seconds video showcases video ties together the film's journey of its making from picturesque locales of Europe, recreating the Italy of the 1970s, to when the pandemic bogged down the film's production.

The clip then swiftly changes gears to show how the film's production didn't flinch in the eye of the storm and continued putting the film together. The video showcases each stage of the film's making from locations, camerawork, VFX, action, erecting sets on the Indian soil to its music. The special video shows the dedication of the team to recreate Europe in India which was halted due to the pandemic.

'Radhe Shyam' celebrates the journey of love and destiny. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and explores a novel concept. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana, a girl who is destined to fall for him as well. But, speculation is that their unsparing fate comes in the middle of their love saga, which will apparently be portrayed impressively in 'Radhe Shyam'.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series 'Radhe Shyam' a UV Creations production, has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, is set to debut in theatres on March 11. The film is billed as an epic love story and will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

