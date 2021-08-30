Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE Radhe Shyam Janmashtami Special: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look straight out of fairytale

After a long wait, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam treated fans with a new poster of the film on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is sure to take your breath away. In the stunning poster, Prabhas is looking dapper in a tuxedo and Pooja Hegde looks nothing less than a princess in the ball gown. The poster looks straight out of a fairytale and it gives fans a glimpse of everything that's in store for them.

Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The project is multilingual, scheduled to release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti 2022.

Prabhas shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it, "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam."

Radhe Shyam's music is scored by Justin Prabhakaran with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The film has been extensively shot in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed schedule. The actor recently announced the much awaited film "Salaar" will hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

He also has "Adipurusha, which will have Saif Ali Khan play a negative character. Prabhas has also signed a project, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by "Mahanti" director Ashwin Nag.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, has "Most Eligible Bachelor", Ranveer Singh starter "Cirkus" and Telugu film "Acharya". in her kitty.