Radhe Shyam: Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Radhe Shyam

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan is joining Prabhas as he turns narrator for his Radhe Shyam

Prabhas plays a palmist and Pooja Hegde will be his love interest in the film

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is set to be released on March 11

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' is set to be released on March 11. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is joining the team as he turns narrator for the upcoming pan-India film. Big B with his iconic baritone brings weight and dimension to the film. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. The film is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

Talking about this development, says director Radha Krishna Kumar, "The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loves. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam's narrator ."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam' a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

On Valentines Day, the makers of Radhe Shyam shared new movie posters giving glimpses of Prabhas' character Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde's character Prerana. Ther are seen in winter wear in the midst of snowfall. A small teaser clip was also released on the occasion on YouTube. It shows Prabhas' various shades in the film. He looks adorable in the new video from the movie.

Produced by Vamsi and Pramod for the UV Creations banner, the big-budget movie is all about war between love and destiny. It has been shot in various foreign locations. The story of Radhe Shyam revolves around Vikramaditya, the celebrated palmist with some unique abilities, and the love of his life, Dr Prerana.

Radhe Shyam will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.