Rabbi Shergill, Swara Bhasker, Harbhajan Mann show solidarity at farmers' protest

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and singers Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan Mann and Noor Chahal turned out at Tikri Border on Saturday, to show solidarity at the ongoing farmers' protest. They were among artistes who participated in a concert held at the Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha main stage, organised by the Artists For Farmers group.

"I went to show support to those who provide us with the food we eat. They have been putting forth their demands in a peaceful way and I think the government should understand why they are so strong-willed about this protest. I went there and could sense the determination in the air," Swara told IANS.

On Friday, Singer Mika Singh has unveiled his water brand and has sent thousands of water bottles to farmers. The farmers are currently protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. He has urged his fans to help the farmers, too.

"The farmers are not just protesting for their rights. It's for the country. If the farmers are not looked after, the whole food chain gets disturbed. The farmers, especially the ones from Punjab, have really put up a brave face," said Mika.

"We are doing whatever little we can in our own ways. I am with the farmers and I hope things get resolved soon and we come to a conclusion. The sight of farmers dying and being out there in the cold is unbearable. I request everyone to come and support," he added.

Earlier, popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar had extended support to the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states. Diljit Dosanjh was also spotted at the Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the new farm laws. He urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers have gathered to demand a repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws. The protesting farmers are worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

