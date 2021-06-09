Raabta turns 4: Kriti Sanon misses Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'Little did i know it would be our first & last'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KRITI SANON Raabta turns 4: Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Raabta' clocked four years today. On this special occasion, Kriti took to her social media handle to pen a heart touching note for her co-star and the team. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress remembered the late actor and said that her 'raabta' with Sushant 'was just meant to be.' Talking about 'DiI bechara' actor's death, Kriti said she didn't know that 'it would be our first and last' movie. Helmed by Dinesh Vijan, the film also starred Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in supporting roles.

Kriti shared a video featuring BTS clips from the sets of Raabta on Instagram and talked about the 'most memorable experiences.' She began the caption with a dialogue from Raabta and wrote: "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye. Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye (When the bodies connect, they wither and die. When souls connect, they remain connected). I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and Maddock Films was just meant to be."

She added, "Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta."

Watch the video here:

As soon as she shared the video, Nupur Sanon, Athiya Shetty, Mukesh Chabbra among others dropped love in the comments section. Meanwhile, Raabta was released in 2017. It was a romantic-drama produced by Maddock Films.

On the professional front, the actress has just wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film "Bhediya", which also stars Varun Dhawan. The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and the film is slated to release on April 14 next year. Besides this, Kriti will be seen in the film "Mimi", which is based on surrogacy.

She also stars with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy "Bachchan Pandey", and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama "Ganpath". Kriti's line-up of films also includes "Hum Do Hamare Do" with Rajkummar Rao and "Adipurush" with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's alleged stalker sent her diamond ring for engagement