R Madhavan is at 'loss of words' after watching Olympian Mirabai Chanu eating on floor

Superstar R Madhavan is very active on social media and keeps interacting with his fans on Twitter. On Thursday, the actor revealed that he is completely at a 'loss of words' after he came across a picture of Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu eating food while sitting on the floor. Hailing from Manipur, Chanu recently won in the women's weightlifting 49 kgs category in Tokyo Olympic 2020.

R madhavan reshared a post showing Chanu sitting on the floor and eating her food after the glorious win and expressed his surprise. The actor tweeted, "Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words." The original tweet stated, "Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning the Silver Medal at the #Olympics... This strong willed woman didn't let lack of resources & poverty stop her from achieving her dreams! A true Inspiration!"

Mirabai Chanu also took to Twitter to share the large spread that was prepared for her at her home and revealed that she is eating home-cooked food after two years. She tweeted, "That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years."

Chanu also returned to her family after two years. In another tweet, she said, "This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level."

While several celebrities celebrated Mirabai Chanu's medal win on various social media platforms, Radhe star Salman Khan's post was special for her because he is her favourite actor. When asked about her favourite actor during one of her earlier interviews, Chanu has named Salman and been quoted as saying, "Salman Khan mujhe bahut hi pasand hai. Unki body structure, sab pasand hai. (I like Salman Khan and his bidy structure)"

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, officials, her family members, friends and supporters received Mirabai Chanu at the airport. She attended a grand reception function organised by the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur at City Convention Auditorium just after her arrival at Imphal. CM Biren Singh handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore and an appointment letter to Mirabai to be the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the reception function.