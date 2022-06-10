R Madhavan starrer Decoupled actor Richa Mehta to debut with THIS Bollywood film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA_MEHTA Decoupled actor Richa Mehta to make Bollywood debut

Superstar R Madhavan starrer web series Decoupled made headlines last year for its quirky storyline and sizzling chemistry between the leading duo. Apart from Madhavan, it consisted of a stellar cast including Hate Story fame Surveen Chawla and Mukesh Bhatt. Actress Richa Mehta also played an important role in this web series which was well-received. Now, Richa is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with an untitled film.

Richa has been a well-known international model and brand ambassador of well-known brands. Apart from this, she has also featured in many TV commercials, music videos and digital ads. Her music video named "Rukhsat" was highly appreciated. She also featured in an ad for the detergent brand Vanish, which became quite popular.

Apart from this, Richa Mehta has also modelled for the brand 'Icanbring' and another famous brand 'Total Care'. At present, Richa Mehta is the lead brand ambassador of Ram Ratan Group. She has endorsed more than 300 brands globally.

The actress is also seen as the brand ambassador of Regaliaz these days. Not only this, but she is also working actively for women's rights and mental health. Richa Mehta also runs a social initiative called 'Ear to Hear' for Mental Health.

Currently, Richa Mehta is shooting for a big-budget multi-starrer Bollywood film in Delhi NCR. The title and more details of the film are yet to be unveiled.