R Madhavan shuts down troll who claims actor is ruining his career with alcohol and drugs

Superstar R Madhavan is very active on social media and keeps interacting with his fans on Twitter. While he enjoys a huge fan base and people who go gaga over his posts, the actor knows how to shut down those who only have negative things to say. Recently, a Twitter user claimed that Madhavan used to be her favorite actor but now he has been ruining his career with alcohol and drugs. Reacting in the most epic way, the actor shut her down saying he feels sorry for her 'patients.'

The troll tweeted, "Maddy was once my hearthrob But Now It's so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs.. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud... Now look at him, his face & eyes .. They speak it all..!" Replying to him like a boss, Madhavan said, "Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients.. May be you need a Docs appointment."

Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment. . https://t.co/YV7dNxxtew — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2021

The person had commented on a photo shared by actor Amit Sadh with R. Madhavan. He has captioned it saying, "BROTHER ... MADDY SIR ... you have inspired me with those ( THIRTY MINUTES) yet again ... love you bro ... more when we meet next"

Soon after the tweet, Madhavan's fans flood the internet with their support for the actor. One Twitter user said, "You be you Maddy, screw the ideas of the rest who live on the other side of the screen, you taught me how to love in minnale, awesome feels, bless you and rock on." Another tweeted, "ignore the negativity sir.. you look hale and healthy."

On the work front, R Madhavan will be soon seen in the film Maara. The actor recently unveiled the trailer of the film which will release on Amazon Prime Video. Tweeting the trailer of the upcoming Tamil musical drama, Madhavan wrote: "A magical journey that fills UR heart with love,hope,N warmth.Trailer out now. Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, 2021, @PrimeVideoIN."

The trailer showcases the life of Paaru (Shraddha Srinath), and how she finds a diary full of sketches and paintings in her new apartment. Awestruck by the paintings, Paaru heads out to find the artist, Maara (R Madhavan). Her journey traverses through a realm of art, music, drama, romance and hope.