Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN R Madhavan shifts to Dubai with wife Sarita for son Vedaant's Olympic prep

Bollywood actor R Madhavan along with his wife Sarita has shifted to Dubai so that their son Vedaant can prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games, the actor revealed this while talking to Bollywood Hungama. 16-year-old Vedaant is an international swimmer who has won multiple medals for India. He recently won seven medals in a swimming competition while representing Maharashtra. He also won four silver and three bronze medals in the Junior National Aquatic Championships held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.

“The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side,'' said R. Madhavan

A lot of star kids are making their way into Bollywood. On being asked if he ever wanted his son to be an actor, Madhavan said, "Never! My wife Sarita and I went along with whatever our son wanted to do in his life. He’s been winning swimming championships all across the world and making us very proud."

Madhavan also shared some advice for other parents and said, "Let your child fly freely. Don’t stop him or her from pursuing any career. I’ve no regrets about Vedaant choosing not to be an actor. His chosen vocation is far more important to me than my own career. I’ll do what it takes to take him where he wants to go in life."

R Madhavan also shared a post on Instagram after Vedaant won the bronze medal for India at the Latvian Open Qualifiers earlier this year. "So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers. Congratulations @sajanprakash for making the Olympic B cut bro.. god bless you with huge victories.. ..Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for so so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers .. wow.. And a huge grateful shout out to Pradeep Sir , Peter sir, Satish sir and Murgesh sir and @ansadxb for being the force behind Vedaant and his friends," his post read.

Also read: Aryan Khan granted bail: R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and other celebs hail court's order

Earlier this year, the actor took to his Instagram handle and penned an appreciation post for his son. Sharing a picture with Vedaant, he wrote in the caption, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father."

On the work front, Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketary: The Nambi Effect" will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Apart from directing the film, Madhavan also essays the protagonist Nambi Narayanan. The film will release on April 1, 2022.

Also read: R Madhavan on his romantic hero image: Almost looks funny but feels grateful