R Madhavan resumes shoot, says 'feels great to be back on floors'

As Covid restrictions are relaxed across the country, actors have returned to work. R. Madhavan, too, resumed shooting for his project in Mumbai. On Sunday, Madhavan took to Instagram and shared the latest photograph of him from the make-up room. "Mumbai shoot....feels great to be back on floors," he captioned the picture. Details of the project, however, not mentioned in the post.

In the picture, Madhavan looked dapper as he stared in the mirror.

Soon after the post, fans and followers of the actor flocked to the comments section and bombarded with praises and love. The actor also shared the same image on his Instagram Stories. He, however, did not reveal which project he was working on.

The actor often shares images and videos of himself with his family and also posts updates on his work. Earlier, Madhavan shared a video of his wife Sarita Birje teaching underprivileged children in different parts of the country via video conferencing. In the video, Madhavan says, "When your wife teaches poor kids across the country and you feel completely incompetent and useless."

He also added the caption, "When the wife makes you feel small," followed by heart emojis

On the professional front, Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The trailer was received by the audience. The actor was last seen in Maara, which is the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Charlie. The film released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Last year, he also starred in the thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty. It is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few.