R. Madhavan nominated as President of FTII, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates

R. Madhavan nominated as President of FTII

Actor R.Madhavan who has made his place in Indian cinema and in the hearts of fans as Maddy has been nominated as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India and Chairman of the governing council. Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the same on social media and extended his best wishes to the National Award-winning actor. Union Minister Anurah Thakur took to social media to congratulate R. Madhavan and wrote in the caption, "Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has come on board the biopic of inventor Gopalswamy Doraisamy Naidu, who is referred to as the ‘Edison of India’. The biopic is being bankrolled by Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited, which is producing director Mithran R Jawahar’s yet-untitled film starring Madhavan. GD Naidu was an inventor, engineer, and businessman. He is credited with having manufactured India’s first electric motor. Naidu made significant contributions to a variety of fields, including mechanical, electrical, and agricultural.

Madhavan was last seen in the film Dhokha: Round D Corner with Khushali Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, and Darshan Kumar. He made his directorial debut with the biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he played scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film was released in Tamil, Hindi and English last year. Suriya had a cameo in the Tamil version, while Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the Hindi and English ones.

