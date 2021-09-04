R Madhavan is inching back to 'Maddy boy' avatar, shares photos of sweat it out in the gym

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORMADDY R Madhavan sweats it out in the gym

Actor R Madhavan definitely knows how to leave his fans wanting for more. The actor is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated with his whereabouts. On Friday, he shared a few photos from his workout session and revealed that he is inching towards the 'Maddy boy' avatar. The actor said that he has had enough of the 'dad bod' and now is sweating it out to get back in shape.

Sharing pictures from his gym, R Madhavan wrote, "Dad bod be dammed.. Maddy boy is inching back." The post shows him in all-black gym wear.

Recently, R Madhavan had made headlines when he shared a heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you're able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I'm a blessed father."

Alongside the praises, Madhavan uploaded a picture of him sharing smiles with his son. In the image, Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with jeans, Vedaant wore a black T-shirt.

On the professional front, Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The trailer was received by the audience. The actor was last seen in Maara, which is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Charlie. The film released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Last year, he also starred in the thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty. It is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few.