R Madhavan and Himashi Khurana react to the arrest of teenager who threatened to rape a cricketer's daughter

The juvenile who was reportedly giving rape threats to a cricketer’s daughter has been arrested in Mundra, Gujarat. As per reports, the 16-year-old student threatened the player’s daughter after his team performed poorly and lost the match in IPL 2020. The incident enraged the netizens and people from all over started sharing their reactions on social media. As the news went viral, celebrities like ex Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana and actor R Madhavan also reacted on the same.

The Punjabi actress took to Twitter and wrote, "Indeed... May b these kind of “juveniles” will now get some AKKAL... and eventually stop harassing or trolling."

Indeed... May b these kind of “juveniles” will now get some AKKAL... and eventually stop harassing or trolling pic.twitter.com/2FXAZbm0LW — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, R Madhavan lauded the police for arresting the juvenile. He wrote, "Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens."

Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.😡😡 https://t.co/mu9jR5tnQt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 12, 2020

For the unversed, it all happened post IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The poor performance of the player in CSK left many disappointed and started trolling him on social media. However, the juvenile crossed the line by giving out rape threats to the player’s 5-yr-old daughter.

He was detained by the local police after the case was registered against him. SP Saurabh Singh from Kutch (West) confirmed the news. "The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," Singh told reporters, as per PTI.

