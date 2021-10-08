Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED R Balki to unveil poster and title of his upcoming film on Guru Dutt’s death anniversary

R Balki’s upcoming thriller has been in the news for a while now. With a powerful ensemble cast, the filmmaker is working on a thriller, whose first glimpse will be out on Octobebr 10. He plans to unveil the motion poster and title of his new movie on the death anniversary of the iconic legend Guru Dutt.

A source close to the development revealed, “R Balki has decided to announce the motion poster and title of his new film on 10th October, which is also Guru Dutt’s death anniversary. He will be announcing the movie on the day as a tribute to one of the greatest and original artists behind and before the camera.”

While details have been kept under wrap, Dulquer Salmaan had confirmed his presence in the movie with a tweet in August this year. He said "Super excited to be a part of the wonderful R. Balki next with an all time fav superstar Sunny Deol sir, the lovely and timeless Pooja Bhatt ma'am and the super talented Shreya Dhanwanthary! Blessed to work with these incredible artists. Cannot wait to start filming! #Next #Bollywood."

Talking about the project, R Balki had told ANI, "After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can't wait to get into the edit room."

For the first time R Balki is going to work on a thriller movie, which is expected to hit the screens by next year.