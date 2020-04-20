Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pyaar Karona Song out: Salman Khan says let's stay emotionally close amid social distancing

Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared his special coronavirus-themed song on social media.Titled as 'Pyaar Karona', the Bhaijaan of Bollywood talked about all things positive amid the crisis through the track. Sharing the special song on Instagram, Salman Khan said "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now! Written by Salman along with Hussain Dalal, Pyaar Korona has been composed by Sajid Wajid. The Bharat actor has also sung the song.

Sharing the news among his followers on Sunday, Salman took to social media and wrote: “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tomorrow on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours!A song out tomorrow on it, hope you can handle it.”

Listen to Salman Khan's Pyaar Karona Song here

Apart from this, Salman Khan has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media. Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators "jokers".

Salman Khan is currently self-isolating at his Panvel farmhouse.

As per Union Health Ministry, COVID-19 death toll rose to 543 and number of cases climbed to 17,265 in India on Monday.

