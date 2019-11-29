Meet Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sunny Singh's secret girlfriend Kamya Beliwal

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, who was recently seen in the film Ujda Chaman, rose to fame with his stellar acting skills in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He was later seen in Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety and earned much applaud for his role. While the actor had not won the lady in the film, he definitely has his love life blooming in real life. Reportedly, the actor has been dating for two years and has already acquainted his girlfriend with his family. Sunny Singh is said to be dating Kamya Beliwal.

Sunny Singh’s girlfriend Kamya Beliwal is a model by profession. According to the reports in Spotboye, the couple met two years ago and love sparked between them. The report read, "Sunny met her during his modelling days and the hit it off instantly. They have been seeing each other since 2 years now."

The source also informed the publication that Sunny’s family has already given their nod to the relationship. "Sunny has introduced Kamiya to his family. They all are happy with the couple's relationship," the source adds.

On the related note, Sunny Singh made his Bollywood debut with a cameo role in Ajay Devgn starrer Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji in 2011. In an interview earlier, the actor had revealed that when he was born his family had decided that he will be an actor.

He said, “I had a brief stint on television too, which I did to experience how it is to face the camera. Wahaan script aur dialogues jaldi milte the (You would get a new script and fresh dialogues almost everyday). But I always wanted to get into films. Jab bada ho raha tha, tab se dimaag mein daala hua tha logon ne ki actor banna hai (Even when I was growing up, I knew in my mind that I had to become an actor).”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Meet Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sunny Singh's secret girlfriend Kamya Beliwal

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page