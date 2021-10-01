PV Sindhu says Deepika Padukone plays badminton really well: 'It's in her genes'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH PV Sindhu says Deepika Padukone plays badminton really well

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has posted a motley of pictures from her badminton session with world champion PV Sindhu. The badminton player recently had a dinner date with Deepika and Ranveer Singh and the trio bonded, well. Calling both the actors sweet, Sindhu said 'it was really nice spending time with them.' Deepika has posted a motley of pictures from her badminton session with Sindhu, earlier. Although the ace badminton player was surprised to see her playing the game, really well, Sindhu soon realised that it was obvious because it is in Deepika's genes.

Talking about Deepika's badminton game, Sindhu told Harper's Bazaar "Yes, she is a very sweet girl, really nice, and beautiful, obviously. And she plays really well. I didn’t expect that when we played together the first time! Of course, it’s in her genes...her father was a legend."

"Later, Deepika, Ranveer and I went for dinner together and they were both really sweet. It was really nice spending time with them," she added.

Earlier, Deepika posted a set of pictures on Instagram, where she and Sindhu were seen playing badminton. "Just a regular day in my life...Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!" the actress, who is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh, commented "MAJOR FOMO ATTACK!" Take a look:



The trio's got together for the dinner night, weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu, who bagged the second medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a selfie click from their dinner night at a restaurant in Worli. Donning their brightest smiles, the stars made their best glamorous appearances for the night. He captioned the image as: "Smashing time!" And re-sharing the post on his IG story, he wrote, "Laakon me ek! Celebrating @pvsindhu1." To this, Sindhu replied: "@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon".