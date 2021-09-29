Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Pushpa The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna's first look as Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s starrer out

The makers of "Pushpa: The Rise" on Wednesday revealed the first look of actress Rashmika Mandanna from the film. The multi-lingual action-thriller also stars Allu Arjun in the lead. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika's first look poster has been receiving a lot of praise. The actress is seen sitting on the ground with an intense expression as she gets ready in front of the mirror. This is the first time, that Rashmika will be paired with actor Allu Arjun for a project.

Rashmika took to Instagram and unveiled the look as she introduced the name of her character, "Srivalli".

Producers Navin Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said in a joint statement: "Rashmika will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Pushpa. She has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Pushpa's unconventional love life revolves around Srivalli and it is going to be interesting for the audience to watch her create magic on screen with this character."

Faasil, known for starring in acclaimed movies like Malik, Joji", "Kumbalangi Nights" and "Super Deluxe", plays the antagonist in the film opposite Arjun.

Written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame, the film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. "Pushpa: The Rise" is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film is slated to release in two parts in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film will be releasing in two parts and the makers recently announced that the first part will be released on Christmas.

