'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun unveils statue in memory of late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah

South superstar Allu Arjun on Friday unveiled a golden statue of his late grandfather, Padma Shree awardee Allu Ramalingaiah, on his birth anniversary. To mark the ocassion the statue is placed in Allu Studios. He took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of him and the statue, along with his brother and actors Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish.

"Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in Allu Studios on his birth anniversary today along with @Bobbyallu & @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios." he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Allu Ramalingaiah was a legendary comedian in the Telugu film industry, who had appeared in over 1000 films. He began his career in Tollywood with 'Puttillu' in 1953. He received the Padma Shri in 1990 and Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001. He has played memorable roles in films like 'Mayabazaar', 'Missamma', 'Sankarabharanam' and 'Yamagola' and was highly appreciated for his comic timing.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, the actor recently announced that the first part of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' will be releasing this December.

The multi-lingual action-thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The makers on Wednesday revealed the first look of actress Rashmika Mandanna from the film too.

Written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame, the film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. "Pushpa: The Rise" is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film is slated to release in two parts in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

