Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 16: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film performing exceptionally well

Even after completing two weeks in theatres, Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is still performing exceptionally well. It has had a phenomenal run at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of 'Pushpa' has already crossed the 50 crore mark. The film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages and has successfully lived up to its pan-Indian strategy. According to the Box office, "Pushpa (Hindi) is still the best performing film as its collections on Saturday may well turn out to highest in its run till date."

"There are some circuits numbers which have come which are the highest till date since release. The film is now collecting double of 83 in many cities across India and it is closing the gap in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata every day. Pushpa is likely to perform outside the holidays as collections in Gujarat have simply gone crazy. The cinemas in many cities of Haryana will close doors from tomorrow and this will affect all three films," the BO report added.

Meanwhile, Pushpa deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests of the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh. Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.

On December 31, the makers released a deleted scene from the film. The deleted scene released by the 'Pushpa' team has Allu Arjun's enthralling sequence.

Allu Arjun's mother in the film is seen getting humiliated by her money-lender for not being able to clear off the debt. He gets deeply offended by this act. As he returns the borrowed sum, he demands the person to inform everyone in the village about his loan clearance. He does this to avenge the humiliation caused by their money-lender. Allu Arjun is seen thrashing the person, taking him around the village.

