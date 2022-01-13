Pushpa: Allu Arjun reacts to Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan recreating his looks from Telugu film

Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen lip-syncing a famous dialogue from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Gabbar [holding hands emoji] Pushpa (sic)." Allu Arjun replied to Dhawan's post and wrote, "Hello Gabbar," with a bunch of fire emojis.

Ridhi Suri Edited by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 11:10 IST
Pushpa, Allu Arjun, Ravindra Jadeja
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVINDRA JADEJA

Highlights

  • Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recreated Allu Arjun's look from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'
  • Jadeja can be seen smoking a beedi and also sports kohl-lined eyes as Allu Arjun
  • Pushpa has had a stupendous run at the box office

'Pushpa: The Rise' created an unexpected uproar at the Box Office. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages and has successfully lived up to its pan-Indian strategy. Not only audiences and fans, Pushpa seemed to have impressed everyone. And the latest post by Indian cricketers prove the same. Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to turn Pushpa Raj. Jadeja, who is recovering from an injury, sent fans into a meltdown as he recreated Allu Arjun's look and dropped his photo on Instagram.

Ravindra Jadeja captioned the post with a line from Allu Arjun's film: "Did you mistake the name Pushpa for a flower? It’s fire (Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava? Fireuuuu). P.S - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it," he wrote. In response, the actor wrote, "Thaggede Le (sic)," which is a punch dialogue from the film.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen lip-syncing a famous dialogue from Pushpa. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Gabbar [holding hands emoji] Pushpa (sic)." Allu Arjun replied to Dhawan's post and wrote, "Hello Gabbar," with a bunch of fire emojis.

Known for the classy urban look that he cultivated over the years, Tollywood's stylish star, as Allu Arjun is known, surprised everyone by opting for a rustic role in his first foray outside the south Indian languages market. Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller 'Pushpa: The Rise' star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

Allu Arjun's film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.

