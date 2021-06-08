Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEHMBERHUSSAINPURI Punjabi singer Lehmber Hussainpuri's dispute with wife resolved by women commission

Famous Punjabi singer Lehmber Hussainpuri's long-running dispute and his wife has been resolved with the help of the Women's Commission. The organization got the couple to settle down their dispute and asked the relatives to stay away from the family. Women's Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati shared this through a social media post. She also posted a photo of Hussainpuri hugging his kids and wife in the post. The post revealed that the women's commission resolved the dispute between the two. Keeping in mind the interference of relatives in the quarrel between the two, the relatives have been instructed to stay away from the family.

Manisha Gulati's post read, "Punjabi singer Lehmber Hussainpuri was accused of assault by his wife, children and sister-in-law. Today I am glad to share with you all that Lehmber and his wife have been reconciled by us. My blessings are always with you both."

Singer Hussainpuri's wife and children, who live in Deol Nagar, Jalandhar, had accused him of assault in the past. Husainpuri's wife's sister had also made many allegations. After this, Hussainpuri came in front of the media and gave a statement that his wife's sisters are causing a fight in his family. Although neither of them had filed a police complaint but soon after their dispute came out in the open, the Punjab Women's Commission called both the parties and got the matter settled.