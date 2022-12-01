'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill hugs and romances Vicky Kaushal, calls him 'family' | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GIL Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill

'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' aka Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal reunited on the sets of the singer-actress' upcoming chat show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' and the photos are making fans excited for the show with bated breaths! Recently, Shehnaaz posted a bunch of pictures with Vicky, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera,' and their fans just couldn't control their excitement. The duo was seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as the two greeted each other with warmth.

Alongside the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I'm delighted to have met you once again and today's chat was more than just conversations... I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always.All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove.

Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal were seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits. While the URI actor was seen wearing a dark yellow and aqua-coloured jacket with golden pants, Shehnaaz slayed in a traditional golden coloured outfit with minimal makeup.

Vicky also re-shared the photos on his Instagram story and penned a sweet note for Shehnaaz. He wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz," accompanied with a bunch of white heart emoticons.

Vicky and Shehnaaz's Work Front

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. Recently, the makers released the first dance number titled 'Bijli' featuring Kiara Advani alongside the Masaan actor. Next, the actor has Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. The film stars Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as his wife, Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, she recently shared the poster of her upcoming song with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the song 'Ghani Syaani,' which also featured rapper MC Square, real name Abhishek Bensla. The song will be out on December 5, 2022.

Apart from this, Shehnaaz, who rose to fame with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie has been postponed to Eid 2023 release. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.

Latest Entertainment News