Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNILSLATHIA Punjab CM mourns demise of veteran actor Satish Kaul

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul (76), who passed away in a private hospital at Ludhiana. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described Kaul as a versatile actor, who played a pivotal role in the promotion of Punjabi cinema, art and culture.

"Being a staunch votary of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat, Kaul would be ever remembered by one and all for his enormous contribution for making Punjabi cinema popular amongst the people," added the CM.

Satish Kaul, who featured in several Hindi films and shows including BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 74. According to Kaul's sister Satya Devi, the actor, popular for playing the role of Lord Indra in Mahabharat, was admitted to a city hospital after he developed fever six days ago. Kaul is survived by his sister.

"He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital. He had fever and wasn't keeping well. We admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive," Satya Devi said.

The actor worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films including "Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha", "Aunty No 1" and the TV show "Vikram Aur Betaal". Kaul moved to Punjab from Mumbai and started an acting school around 2011, which wasn't a success.