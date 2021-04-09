Pulkit Samrat grooves to Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke song after losing bet; shares hilarious video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PULKIT SAMRAT Pulkit Samrat grooves to Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke song after losing bet

Hilarious! Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has left netizens rolling on the floor laughing with his latest Instagram video. The actor took to his Instagram handle and used a face swap filter. Pulkit left us in splits after his face was swapped with his love of the life Kriti Kharbanda. Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda often post pictures of their lovey-dovey moments and the Fukrey actor now blamed his girlfriend for making him post a hilarious video, in which his face is morphed over Kriti’s body and he can be seen grooving on the hit song 'Pallo Latke' from Kriti-Rajkumar Rao’s starter 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'.

Pulkit made it a point that he had to upload the video, because he lost a bet to his girlfriend. "This is being shared simply because.. I lost a bet! @kriti.kharbanda you'll pay for this!." Pulkit captioned the video. He also threatened Kriti that she will have to pay later for this. ​The couple never shies away from showering love on each other, and their social media handles are proofs of the same.

Watch the video below-

Soon after the video went viral, his friends and followers loved could not resist themselves from commenting. While actors Rave Dubey and Karishma Tanna dropped in laughing emojis, singer Sophie Choudry teased the actor and wrote, 'that pallu working for you'. Karishma called it cute. Pulkit's Fukrey co-star Manjot commented, "mazza hi aa gaya."

For those unversed, Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in three projects, Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti and Taish. The duo started dating in 2019.

On the professional front, Pulkit will next be seen in Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Haathi mere Saathi’, "Fukrey 3" and "Bulbul Marriage Hall".