Proud son Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 50 years of mom Jaya, calls it 'moment of pride'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday shared a few throwback photos of his mother Jaya Bachchan from her films to mark her 50 years in Bollywood. Jaya made her acting debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's film Mahanagar in 1963. However, her first screen role as an adult was in the film Guddi in 1971. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by Gulzar, Guddi also starred Dharmendra and Utpal Dutt.

Celebrating Jaya Bachchan's 50 years in the cinema, the proud son Abhishek wrote, "I'm so grateful to be her son and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you." Shweta Bachchan also reacted to the post and said, " Love you."

Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has been away from the films for a while. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 film "Ki & Ka", where she played herself in a cameo. However, she is all set to return. The 73-year-old star will be seen in a full feature role in Karan Johar's latest-announced film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film also features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

As per the clip shared by the filmmaker, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will be a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi will be a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan suffered an accident on the sets of his next film in Kerala and got a fractured hand. However, he resumed shoot after the surgery. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota!

Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little."

He concluded by thanking his fans for their wishes. "Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages," he said.

On the professional front, Abhishek will next be seen in Bob Biswas opposite Chitrangada Singh. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, "Kahaani".

Abhishek will also feature in the forthcoming film "Dasvi" directed by Tushar Jalota alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal