Proud mom Raveena Tandon shares daughter Rasha's report card on Instagram with perfect As

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is a proud mom as her daughter Rasha scored perfect As on her report card. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the report card with her fans and expressed how proud she is. Raveena wrote, "My A ..baby girl." Many Bollywood celebrities congratulated Rasha and Raveena for the same.

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations baby." Huma Qureshi commented "Awww" with a red heart. Bhavna Pandey and others also wished the diva.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha scored straight As in World Literature, Physical Education, Global Perspectives, Geography, History and First Language English.

Raveena Tandon had adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya in 1995 and had been looking after them as a single mother till 2004 when she got married to Anil Thadani. She then had two kids from her marriage, Rasha and Ranbir. When the actress adopted her first two girls, Pooja was 11 years old, Chhaya was 8.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen in the upcoming film "KGF 2", starring Kannada star Yash. The actress will be seen playing the role of politician Ramiya Sen in the film that also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Anant Nag.