'Proud Maa' Sushmita Sen sings Spanish song with daughter Alisah, says 'life comes a full circle'

Sushmita Sen sings Spanish song with daughter Alisah, says 'life comes a full circle'

Actress Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress recently shared a glimpse of a sweet mother-daughter moment with Alisah. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita dropped a lovely video of herself with Alisah where they are seen singing a Spanish song. The duo is seen travelling in their car. While Sushmita is seen sitting next to the driver, Alisah is seen sitting in the passenger’s seat. In a heart-melting caption, the Aarya actress declared that she is a 'proud maa'.

Posting the video, Sushmita said "A Spanish song I’ve loved since my teenage…and now my teenager sings along with me!!! Aah, life comes a full circle!!! May you always find the courage to sing through life’s journey Alisah Shona…This memory I will cherish a lifetime!!! #proudmaa @laurapausini YOU ROCK!!! I love you guys!! #sharing #apieceofmyheart #duggadugga #happyweekend. Donning a black outfit, Sushmita looked stunning. She completed her look with cool shades and hair tied neat.

Watch the video here:

Sushmita Sen, who recently announced her split with Rohman Shawl after dating him for three years, has been spending quality time with her family, especially daughters-- Renee and Alisah. Recently, she stepped out with her two daughters Renee and Alisah and a little boy. As pictures of the family went viral, several netizens pondered whether the little boy was actress' adopted son. Sushmita later quashed the 'random news' and shared an adorable picture with the little boy revealing that he is her godson. Sushmita Sen reacts to 'random news' of adopting a son, shares adorable photo with Amadeus

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, she took a break from her acting career. The family was all smiles as the photographer clicked their pictures.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series, 'Aarya 2'. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.