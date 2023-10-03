Protests against Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' continues; filmmaker REACTS, 'if they are clean...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI Vivek Agnihotri reacts to 'The Vaccine War' protest

Following the success of his 2022 film "The Kashmir Files," Vivek Agnihotri is now actively promoting his latest release, "The Vaccine War." Starring Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, and Anupam Kher, the film is based on 'true events' of the challenges faced by Indian scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research. However, in a recent social media post, the filmmaker shared a video that captured an unfortunate sight, where people are protesting against his film in front of a cinema hall. This has generated attention and curiosity about the response to the film and the controversies surrounding it.

Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) handle, showing a large group of people protesting against the film outside a theater in Mumbai, while the police are attempting to handle the situation. Sharing the clip, the filmmaker wrote, "I have just received a video of protest against #TheVaccineWar. Why are people getting rattled if they are clean?"

In another tweet, he added, "Why such protests against a positive #TheVaccineWar? The film isn’t about. COVID. It’s about making of the vaccine. Which part do you have problems with? Have you even seen the film which is inspiring everyone?"

Meanwhile, in his recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the box office reports of 'The Vaccine War'. He said in Hindi, "They must mean by lukewarm response that the number of people who buy Playboy magazine are the same as the ones who buy Bhagavad Geeta. How can that happen? The reality of this world is very different."

The world is very different. Among the ones that went to see the film, almost 90% of them are feeling elated... you won't find a single negative review there. Everybody is saying, 'Oh my god! This is such a wonderful film!' It gives so much of laughter, so much of tears, and in the end we come out with pride. We learnt so much from the film," he added.

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film hit theaters on September 28. While it clashed with comedy drama 'Fukrey 3,' which features Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in key roles, the film received positive reviews from fans and critics. The Vaccine War also stars Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles. According to makers, recently released film has not only become a testament to India's indomitable spirit but also a beacon of hope and unity in the ongoing global battle against the pandemic.

