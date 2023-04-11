Project K: BTS video of ‘Raiders’ from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer goes viral| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VYAJAYNTHIMOVIES Project K: BTS video of ‘Raiders’ from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer goes viral

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production firm behind the highly awaited film Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, is going above and beyond to keep its fans interested. Nag Ashwin and his crew have gone to great lengths to ensure that every aspect of the film, from the actors to the posters and VFX, is of the finest quality. And the outcomes have been nothing short of astounding thus far.

The video features the team discussing the design and showing the audience what goes behind bringing to life a sci-fi universe. The script for 'Project K' is written by Aswhini Dutt. Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film 'Project K' stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The film is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu at the same time. Taking to social media Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “ Who are the raiders? 'From Skratch Ep 2: Assembling The Raiders' #Projectk.”

Watch Video,

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the video. A fan wrote, “Going to give Hollywood a tough competition (sic).” Another fan said, “Looks like something big is being panned (sic).” “After seeing the content till now it's clear that there's Space Travel with Futuristic Approach and there can be a link to Hindu Mythology maybe there will be the arrival of the Most Awaited Avatar The Kalki Avatar,” read a comment.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan was injured on the set of 'Project K' in Hyderabad. The actor disclosed his situation in a health update on his blog. During the production, the 80-year-old actor tore a muscle in his right rib cage. According to reports, the incident forced the postponement of the film's production.

Project K is a big-budget pan-India film focused on science fiction and fantasy. The 'From Skratch' series is being released by the creators, and following the first episode wheel, the audience is introduced to the raiders in the second episode. The movie is scheduled for an early 2024 release.

