Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti enjoys time with uncle Siddharth; shares adorable pic on social media

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a never seen before photo of her daughter Malti with Sidharth. In the stories she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sid. Seeing you go my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you, Gooch”.

In the photo, Malti was seen candidly sitting on her mama Sidharth’s lap. The duo sat on a cruise, while they gazed at the blue sea. She was seen dressed in a cute pink top. Earlier, Priyanka shared another adorable glimpse of her baby daughter enjoying her cruise rise. In the picture, little Malti Marie dressed in a blue and red floral monokini, looked super adorable. She even wore a matching sun hat and sunglasses.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Jonas in January 2022. Malti made her public appearance alongside Priyanka this year in Los Angeles as they attended the Jonas Brother’s Hollywood Walk of Fame event. The one-year-old sat on Priyanka’s lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas got their accolades.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is now filming her next project, Heads of State. It’s a comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena star as the primary characters. Priyanka also had a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zara, but the actor has reportedly pulled out from the film. She was set to appear alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is noted that neither Priyanka Chopra nor the makers of the film have officially confirmed it.

